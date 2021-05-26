Multiple killed in California shooting; suspect dead, say police

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Wednesday in San Jose in California's Bay Area, police said, the latest instance of deadly gun violence in the United States.
"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities. But I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy, told journalists, adding that the shooter was dead.
