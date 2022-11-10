Musk's ties with other nations worth looking at: Biden

Musk's ties with other nations worth looking at: Biden

'Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at,' Biden said

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 10 2022, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 07:21 ist
Elon Musk (L) and Joe Biden (R). Credit: Reuters Photos

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter's top boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at.

Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the US government.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said.

"Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

The White House said last month that reports the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Musk's ventures including Twitter were "not true."

Musk's purchase of Twitter sparked concerns his companies, such as electric carmaker Tesla, could face pressure from countries trying to control online speech. The world's richest man, is CEO of Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, among others.

Tesla operates a factory in Shanghai, China, which accounted for about half of Tesla's global deliveries last year.

Musk previously suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk also said China has sought assurances that he would not offer SpaceX's Starlink internet service there.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Joe Biden
United States
US
World news

What's Brewing

Innocence & openness can lead us to a guru

Innocence & openness can lead us to a guru

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

DH Toon | The right man for the right job

DH Toon | The right man for the right job

An Editor who brewed the daily tea

An Editor who brewed the daily tea

Newspaper narrative

Newspaper narrative

A much-needed breakthrough?

A much-needed breakthrough?

Boost for implant tech: New 3D printer gets IISc nod

Boost for implant tech: New 3D printer gets IISc nod

King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs in York

King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs in York

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul

 