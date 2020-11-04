Joe Biden says will not 'rest until every vote counted'

My campaign will not 'rest until every vote is counted' in the US election, says Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves to supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted" in the US election after President Donald Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process.

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Trump's Democrat rival Biden said on Twitter.

