ASEAN envoy not allowed to meet Suu Kyi in Myanmar

Myanmar military won't allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi, says spokesperson

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun also said that a delay in UN approval of military government's UN ambassador nomination had political intentions

  Oct 14 2021
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 10:48 ist
Myanmar's ruling military will not block a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, a spokesman said.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in comments issued by the military dated Wednesday, also said a delay in the United Nations approving the military government's UN ambassador nomination had political intentions.

