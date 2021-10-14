Myanmar military won't allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi, says spokesperson

Myanmar's ruling military will not block a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, a spokesman said.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in comments issued by the military dated Wednesday, also said a delay in the United Nations approving the military government's UN ambassador nomination had political intentions.
