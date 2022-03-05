N Korea fires another missile ahead of South's election

N Korea conducts ninth missile test of the year ahead of S Korea election

The South Korean military said Saturday's launch came from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Mar 05 2022, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 08:33 ist

North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, militaries in the region said, an apparent test just days before the South's presidential election.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of one suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, while the office of Japan's Prime Minister also said it was a suspected ballistic missile.

The launch would be the ninth this year. The last was on Feb. 27 when North Korea said it tested systems for a reconnaissance satellite.

The South Korean military said Saturday's launch came from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located. The airport has been the site of previous tests, including the Feb. 27 launch.

Also Read | North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast 

South Korea's National Security Council will convene an emergency meeting, the presidential Blue House said.

The launch underscores the challenges facing whoever wins Wednesday's presidential election in South Korea.

With denuclearisation talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January. It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future, and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017.

Analysts say North Korea could use the upcoming presidential transition in South Korea or a big national holiday on April 15 to test-fire a major new missile or another weapon.

"The timing of North Korea's missile testing may seem odd to us, given the global focus on Ukraine," Jean Lee, a fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said on Twitter. "But it makes perfect sense in North Korea, where scientists are focused on perfect new weapons for Kim to show off at a big military parade in mid-April."

North Korea's ballistic missile launches are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, which have imposed sanctions on the country over its weapons programmes.

The United States has said it is open to talks without preconditions, but Pyongyang says talks are only possible after the United States and allies drop hostile policies.

On Friday, the U.S.-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea, said the country's main nuclear facility is in full swing, producing fuel for potential nuclear weapons and an expansion of its nuclear production facilities.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

North Korea
South Korea
World news
World Politics
Missile Test
Kim Jon Un

What's Brewing

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 