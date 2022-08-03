Nancy Pelosi ends Taiwan trip that left China fuming

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping trip that left China fuming

Pelosi will continue her Asian tour with stops in South Korea and Japan

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Aug 03 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 16:00 ist
Nancy Pelosi waves as she boards a plane before leaving Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched stop in Taiwan late on Tuesday after visits to Singapore and Malaysia, was scheduled to continue her Asian tour with stops in South Korea and Japan.

Also Read | China imposes sanctions on Taiwan over Pelosi's visit

Her plane took off from an airport in the capital Taipei at around 6 pm (1000 GMT) local time.

Nancy Pelosi
United States
Taiwan
China
World Politics
World news

