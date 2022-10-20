'NATO allies would act if Sweden come under pressure'

NATO allies would act if Sweden, Finland come under pressure, says Stoltenberg

'It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure,' Stoltenberg said

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels ,
  • Oct 20 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 15:38 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

Also Read — What Putin's martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine regions mean

"It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. 

