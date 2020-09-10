Nearly $500k hidden in chair seized at Miami airport

Nearly $500,000 cash hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport

AP
AP, Miami,
  • Sep 10 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 14:20 ist
The outside area of the Miami International airport. Credit: AFP

Customs officers at a Florida airport found nearly a half-million dollars being smuggled out of the United States hidden inside furniture, officials said.

US Custom and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport seized USD 491,280 in unreported US currency last Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

The money had been concealed inside a chair placed in a crate with other furniture. The shipment was heading to the Dominican Republic and was selected for examination during outbound enforcement operations, officials said.

“Criminal organizations will attempt to export large sums of cash to launder their ill-gotten gains,” said Robert Del Toro, the agency's acting port director.

Officials didn't say who the money belonged to or whether criminal charges would be filed.

Travelers bringing more than USD 10,000 out of the US must report it to customs officials. Failing to do so can lead to the money's seizure and forfeiture, as well as potential criminal charges, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Florida
Dominican Republic

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 