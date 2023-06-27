Ivanka dismissed as defendant in Trump fraud case

New York court narrows Donald Trump fraud case; Ivanka dismissed as defendant

James accused Donald Trump of lying to lenders and insurers from 2011 to 2021 about asset values at the Trump Organization.

Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A New York appeals court on Tuesday narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family business of a "staggering" fraud, and dismissed all claims against the former US president's daughter.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said statutes of limitations prevented James from suing over transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014 or February 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

In a 5-0 decision, the appeals court said state law gave James power to police alleged "repeated or persistent fraud or illegality," but that deadlines for her to sue were not extended because the defendants may have engaged in "continuing wrong."

Read | Donald Trump's team lobbying for primary rule changes to boost his 2024 chances

The court also said that because all allegations against Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were too old, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.

James accused Donald Trump of lying to lenders and insurers from 2011 to 2021 about asset values at the Trump Organization, as well as his own net worth.

Her lawsuit also seeks at least $250 million of damages, and to stop the Trumps from running businesses in New York. Trump's adult sons Donald Jr and Eric are also defendants.

A spokeswoman for James did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for the Trumps did not immediately respond to similar requests. 

