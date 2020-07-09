New Zealand says to review relations with Hong Kong

New Zealand says to review relations with Hong Kong

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jul 09 2020, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

New Zealand said on Thursday that it was reviewing settings of its relationship with Hong Kong, which would include extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods and travel advice.

"China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after neighbouring Australia suspended an extradition agreement with Hong Kong.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong Protest
Hong Kong
China
New Zealand
Extradition

What's Brewing

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 