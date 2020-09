New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on September 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.