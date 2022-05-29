Nigeria oppn picks Abubakar as presidential candidate

Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate

Abubakar lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged

Reuters
Reuters, Abuja,
  • May 29 2022, 04:42 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 04:47 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday elected former vice president and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its candidate to contest next year's presidential election to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will make way for a new leader when his two four-year terms end next year.

Abubakar, 75, lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged.

The PDP party, which ruled Nigeria after the end of military rule in 1999, was ousted from power by Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2015. The opposition party is seeking to return to governing Africa's biggest economy.

Vote counting started late on Saturday and Abubakar garnered 371 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state, who polled 237 votes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Africa
Nigeria
World news

What's Brewing

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 