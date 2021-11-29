No bilateral nuclear talks with US, says Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 15:10 ist
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Credit: AFP File Photo

Iran will not hold bilateral talks with the US delegation during the nuclear talks in Vienna, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday at a news conference.

World news
Iran
US news
United States
Nuclear deal

