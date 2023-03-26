No indication of Russian nukes in Belarus yet: US

The United States has seen no indication that Russia has yet moved any nuclear weapons, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday, after Moscow announced it would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.
Also Read | Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans
"We have not seen any indication that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around," Kirby told CBS.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April
5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week
Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS
Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan
Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration
Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs
26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US
Knockout kebabs
Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption