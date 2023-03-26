No indication of Russian nukes in Belarus yet: US

Moscow had earlier announced that it would station tactical nukes in Belarus

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 26 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:28 ist
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States has seen no indication that Russia has yet moved any nuclear weapons, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday, after Moscow announced it would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.

Also Read | Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

"We have not seen any indication that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around," Kirby told CBS.

United States
Russia
Belarus
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

