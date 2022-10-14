North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to stay at home. The tweets did not provide a death toll.
The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet but that the suspect had been cornered in a garage by authorities.
There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.
Helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WRAL-TV showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he spoke to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and was deploying state resources to assist at the scene.
At least four shooting victims were taken to the WakeMed hospital, it said, without providing details on the victims' conditions.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll
Speak Out: October 14, 2022
Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done
Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams
Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala
Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots
Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case