North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; residents told to take shelter

North Korea fired a missile on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, prompting a warning for some Japanese residents to take cover.
The Japanese government warned residents of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near the island around 8 a.m. Japan time (2300 GMT).
The ballistic missile was launched off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The launch comes two days after North Korean state media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country's war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what it called moves of aggression by the United States.
North Korea has criticized the recent series of joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea as escalating tensions, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries
LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science
Act now to avoid a water crisis
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash
Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge
Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens
Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India
Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth