North Korea fires ballistic missile, say South Korea, Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Japan's defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea.
The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to boost military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme with the deployment of US strategic military assets.
Also Read | Rare submarine visit reminds North Korea of US nuclear missiles out of sight, in range
North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.
North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.
On Monday, another nuclear-powered US submarine arrived in South Korea.
Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning