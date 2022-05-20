Norway stabbing suspect married to one of the victims

The suspect in a stabbing attack in Norway on Friday that injured three people including himself is married to one of the victims, police said, adding they were a family from Syria.
"It is a family from Syria and the perpetrator and victim are married," police said.
The attacker was initially suspected of having chosen victims at random.
