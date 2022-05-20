Norway stabbing suspect married to one of the victims

Norway stabbing suspect married to one of the victims

AFP
AFP,
  • May 20 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:41 ist

The suspect in a stabbing attack in Norway on Friday that injured three people including himself is married to one of the victims, police said, adding they were a family from Syria.

"It is a family from Syria and the perpetrator and victim are married," police said.

The attacker was initially suspected of having chosen victims at random.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Norway
World news
murder

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 