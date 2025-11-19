Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s Tier 2 and 3 cities struggling to provide safe drinking water, sanitation services

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) chief engineer U Nalinakshi stressed the need for long-term planning in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to reserve areas for treatment.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 14:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakadrinking waterSanitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us