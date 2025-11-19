Menu
Al Falah Group chairperson had 'incentives' to flee India, claims ED

ED informed the court that Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui allegedly received around Rs 415.10 crore "dishonestly" from the students of educational institutes run by his Trust.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 13:30 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 07:23 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDHaryanaFaridabad

