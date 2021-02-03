Not practical to completely shut Britain's borders: PM Johnson

Not practical to completely shut Britain's borders: PM

He said that 75 per cent of Britain's medicines come from Europe as does 45 per cent of its food

  • Feb 03 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 20:27 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was not practical to completely close Britain's borders as a defence against new strains of the coronavirus.

"It is not practical (to) completely close off this country...What is practical to do is have one of the toughest regimes in the world and to get on with vaccinating the people of this country, which is what we are doing," Johnson told Parliament.

He said that 75 per cent of Britain's medicines come from Europe as does 45 per cent of its food, while 250,000 British businesses rely on imports.

