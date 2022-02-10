Omicron BA.2 sub-variant dominant in S Africa, says CDC

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant dominant in South Africa, says CDC

BA.2 had been identified in Mozambique, Senegal, Botswana, Mauritius, Kenya and Malawi

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Feb 10 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 15:49 ist
The director of the Africa CDC said that the sub-variant was likely to be present elsewhere but may not have been detected yet due to weaker surveillance systems. Credit: Reuters Photo

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in South Africa and has been detected in multiple other African countries, the head of the continent's top public health body said on Thursday.

"We have data from South Africa that the BA.2 lineage has now become the predominant variant in South Africa," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a regular online media briefing.

He said BA.2 had been identified in Mozambique, Senegal, Botswana, Mauritius, Kenya and Malawi, adding that the sub-variant was likely to be present elsewhere but may not have been detected yet due to weaker surveillance systems.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
South Africa
CDC
Covid-19
Omicron
Africa

What's Brewing

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 