One killed, 4 hurt after parts of missile fall in Kyiv

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 13:42 ist
Rescuers help an injured person next to residential buildings damaged by shelling in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, emergencies services said.

The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

 