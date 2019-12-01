One of its fighters carried out London attack says ISIS

ISIS claimed that one its fighters carried out the London bridge attacks on Friday through its propaganda outlet, Amaq

  Dec 01 2019
  updated: Dec 01 2019
Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group's Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

