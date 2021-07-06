Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in raid on hideout

5 suspected Pak militants killed in raid on hideout

PTI
PTI, Quetta,
  • Jul 06 2021, 05:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 05:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said.

In a brief statement, it said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid and officers seized weapons from the militant hideout after the successful operation.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by small separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral-and gas-rich province bordering borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Terrorism
Pakistan

