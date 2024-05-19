Biden flipped Georgia in 2020 but this year could be different

Atlanta: The official purpose of Joe Biden’s trip to Georgia in the final days of 2020 was to rally support for two Democratic Senate candidates facing tight runoffs. But the visit looked an awful lot like a victory lap.

“I have to say, it feels pretty good,” Biden told a crowd in Atlanta, reveling in the distinction of being the first Democrat to win Georgia in a presidential election in nearly 30 years. The moment — along with the Democrats’ win of both Senate seats a few weeks later, tipping control of the chamber — seemed to affirm the party’s resurgence in a state long dominated by Republicans.

This weekend, as Biden returns to Atlanta with ambitions of winning the state again in a rematch with former President Donald Trump, he faces a much different climate.

The optimism that soared among Georgia Democrats after his win has been overtaken by frustration and worry, not just about his campaign prospects but about the direction of the country.

At Morehouse College, the prestigious Black institution where Biden delivered the commencement address on Sunday, some students had urged school officials to rescind the invitation, and some faculty members had planned to skip the event — a signal of discontent over the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.