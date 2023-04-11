Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case

Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said.
Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been locked in a political wrangling with the government that succeeded him in Islamabad.
Also Read | Four cops killed by militants in Pakistan's Balochistan
The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters.
Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans
Ups and downs of global nuclear industry
Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes
Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan
Does life extension research have any ethical value?
Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022
Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT