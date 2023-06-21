Pakistan bans Holi celebrations across educational institutes

Pakistan bans Holi across educational institutes

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission said such activities lead to an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 21 2023, 13:40 ist
  updated: Jun 21 2023, 13:44 ist

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations across educational institutes in the country would be banned. 

It stated that such activities not only portray a disconnect from the country's sociocultural values but also lead to an erosion in Pakistan's Islamic identity. 

More to follow...

Pakistan
World news

