Pakistan bans Holi celebrations across educational institutes

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations across educational institutes in the country would be banned.
It stated that such activities not only portray a disconnect from the country's sociocultural values but also lead to an erosion in Pakistan's Islamic identity.
More to follow...
