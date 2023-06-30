Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level pact to release stalled funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level pact with the IMF on a $3-billion stand-by agreement, the lender said on Thursday, a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation, which is teetering on the brink of default.
The deal, subject to approval by the IMF board, comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.
Also read | Pakistan, IMF discuss $2.5 bln standby arrangement
"The new standby agreement builds on the authorities' efforts under Pakistan's 2019 Extended Fund Facility-supported program which expires end-June," said IMF official Nathan Porter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates
Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush
Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight
DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?
Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams
Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces
Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran
Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka
The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom