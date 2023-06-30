Pakistan, IMF reach pact to release stalled funds

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level pact to release stalled funds

The deal, subject to approval by the IMF board, comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan.

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jun 30 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level pact with the IMF on a $3-billion stand-by agreement, the lender said on Thursday, a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation, which is teetering on the brink of default.

The deal, subject to approval by the IMF board, comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Also read | Pakistan, IMF discuss $2.5 bln standby arrangement

"The new standby agreement builds on the authorities' efforts under Pakistan's 2019 Extended Fund Facility-supported program which expires end-June," said IMF official Nathan Porter. 

International Monetary Fund
World news
Pakistan
IMF

