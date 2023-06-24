Pakistan lifts restrictions on imports

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament on Saturday the government had lifted all restrictions on imports.
The South Asia nation imposed the restrictions in December to curb its current account deficit, one of the major concerns of the International Monetary Fund since it began talks to clear Pakistan's ninth review early this year.
