Pakistan Political Crisis Live: Oppn calls on PM Khan to quit; Assembly adjourned till April 3

Embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces a crisis in his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he has lost the majority in the government even as he faces a no-confidence motion. He has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, and offered to dissolve the Assembly if the motion is withdrawn.
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media outside the National Assembly along with the united opposition
"We will not give any NRO to Imran Khan nor will we withdraw the no-confidence motion. The only advice to the Prime Minister is to resign today and allow the Leader of the Opposition to take a vote of confidence," said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Pakistan's National Assembly session was on Thursday adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan who has effectively lost majority in the lower house.
As soon as the National Assembly session began at the Parliament House, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked lawmakers to discuss items listed on the agenda. (PTI)
Concerned China asks all parties in Pakistan to stay united as Prime MInister Imran Khan Govt set to fall
China, Pakistan’s all-weather ally on Thursday reacted guardedly to the potential defeat of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in Parliament, urging all political parties in the country to stay united in the interest of stability and development.
“China is committed to non-interference policy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here while replying to a question about whether Beijing is concerned that any change of leadership inPakistancould impact its close strategic ties withPakistan. (PTI)
Backdoor efforts on for deal between Pakistan PM, Oppn
With Pakistan Prime MinisterImranKhanvirtually losing the majority in the 342-member National Assembly after defection of two key allies, backdoor efforts are under way to reach a deal between the premier and the joint opposition to dissolve the lower house, according to a highly placed source.
Imran Khan offers to dissolve Assembly if no-confidence vote is withdrawn