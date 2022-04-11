Pakistan Political Crisis: Sharif, Qureshi in the race for PM chair; Imran Khan supporters stage protests

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, on Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country, on the eve of a crucial session of Parliament which will elect the new premier. Stay tuned for more updates.
Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM
A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest rally in Lahore's Liberty Chowk against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.
The charged PTI supporters, including women and children, showed their solidarity with Khan during the rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday.(PTI)
Sharif, Qureshi in the race for PM chair; House to meet at 2 pm
Change of govt in Islamabad may provide window to reset broken India-Pakistan ties
The change of government in Pakistan after the exit of hawkish Imran Khan and his likely replacement by hard-core realist Shehbaz Sharif may provide a little window of opportunity for the leaders of India and Pakistan to reset their nearly frozen bilateral ties, according to experts.
Imran Khan says Pakistan's 'freedom struggle begins again' with his government's ouster
Pakistan's "freedom struggle" has begun again with the ouster of his government due to a "foreign conspiracy", former prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday in his first comments since his unceremonious removal hours earlier.
Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him in the wee hours of Sunday after a day of high drama.
New Delhi has not yet officially reacted to the comments by Shehbaz or Gen Bajwa, but it maintains that India is ready to hold talks with Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues in accordance with the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration between the two nations.
Shehbaz Sharif says India, Pakistan must resolve Kashmir issue to bring about peace
Islamabad and New Delhi must resolve the issue of Kashmir to bring about peace between the two neighbours, Shehbaz Sharif, the likely successor to Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has said.
Fingers are crossed now in New Delhi as India cautiously observs the ascent of the president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to the top office in Islamabad after the voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan in the National Assembly cut short the cricketer-turned-politician’s tenure as the Prime Minister.
Pak President Alvi not to resign following PM Khan's ouster
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, media reports said on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly which was dissolved by him on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan.
