Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid hopes for IMF

Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid hopes for IMF funds

The rupee has been dropping to adjust to market based exchange rate after an artificial upper cap of the local currency was lifted

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 19:20 ist

The Pakistani rupee fell 2.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a record low after a steep slide on Thursday, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad next week to discuss unlocking a suspended bail-out package.

The rupee closed at 262.6 per dollar in the interbank market against a close of 255 on Thursday - a 9.61 per cent drop, which was the biggest single-day dip, according to the central bank.

The rupee has been dropping to adjust to market based exchange rate after an artificial upper cap of the local currency was lifted.

Pakistan
Currency
Business News
Economy

