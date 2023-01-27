Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid hopes for IMF funds

The Pakistani rupee fell 2.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a record low after a steep slide on Thursday, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad next week to discuss unlocking a suspended bail-out package.
The rupee closed at 262.6 per dollar in the interbank market against a close of 255 on Thursday - a 9.61 per cent drop, which was the biggest single-day dip, according to the central bank.
The rupee has been dropping to adjust to market based exchange rate after an artificial upper cap of the local currency was lifted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again
Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why
Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records
Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt