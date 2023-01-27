Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid hopes for IMF funds

The Pakistani rupee fell 2.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a record low after a steep slide on Thursday, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad next week to discuss unlocking a suspended bail-out package.

The rupee closed at 262.6 per dollar in the interbank market against a close of 255 on Thursday - a 9.61 per cent drop, which was the biggest single-day dip, according to the central bank.

The rupee has been dropping to adjust to market based exchange rate after an artificial upper cap of the local currency was lifted.