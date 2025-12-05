Today's Horoscope – December 5, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Colour: Gold Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Try to avoid serious discussions with loved ones. Friendships could be terminated quickly if disappointments occur. Sometimes it is better to keep a friend and lose an argument than vice-versa. Colour: ivory Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Colour: Mustard Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Colour: Violet Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Colour: Jade Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Colour: Fuchsia Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Colour: Maroon Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or association will bring opportunity. Colour: Blue Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A romance is sputtering along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts. Colour: Turquoise Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: Lilac Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with
old friends. Colour: Magenta Number: 2
Amara Ramdev