Pakistan's army says it is not involved in politics

Pakistan's army says it is not involved in politics as PM seeks to stay in office

The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country on Sunday, the chief justice's office said

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Apr 03 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 17:17 ist

Pakistan's army said on Sunday that it was not involved in politics after the country was thrown into uncertainty when Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections.

"Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.

The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country on Sunday, the chief justice's office said.

The chief justice "has taken notice of the current situation. Further details will be shared soon," a statement from his office said.

Pakistan's opposition parties say the move by Pakistan's Prime Minister and his party to stop a vote-seeking his ouster on Sunday, and dissolving the assembly, was unconstitutional.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

 