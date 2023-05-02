Palestinian militants in Gaza fire rockets toward Israel

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, following the death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody after a nearly three-month-long hunger strike.
The death of 45-year-old Khader Adnan, a prominent leader of the militant Islamic Jihad group, has outraged Palestinian militants and leaders and raised fears of a retaliation. Earlier Tuesday, militants in Gaza fired a volley of rockets toward empty fields in Israel.
Read | Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison
The Israeli military said that Palestinian militants in Gaza launched 22 rockets toward Israeli territory later Tuesday. Four rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, the military added.
A 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in the attack, Israeli medics reported.
Palestinian armed groups have long vowed to strike Israel if a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner such as Adnan — celebrated as a national hero for his resistance to Israel — died in Israeli custody.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest
Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress
Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production
Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction
The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’
Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?
'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K
India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side