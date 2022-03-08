Pentagon estimates 2,000 to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

The US Defense Department told lawmakers Tuesday it estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Moscow's nearly two-week-old invasion of Ukraine.
Asked at a House Intelligence Committee hearing how many Russian troops have died to date in the military operation, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, said, "somewhere between two (thousand) and 4,000."
Berrier did add however that the estimate is considered "low confidence" because it was put together using a combination of intelligence sources and open source data.
