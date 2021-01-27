Pfizer working on booster shot for coronavirus variants

Pfizer working on booster shot for protection against coronavirus variants

The company added that studies needed to evaluate the booster shot are yet to be determined in agreement with regulators

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 27 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 08:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that along with partner BioNTech Se it was developing a booster shot to protect against Covid-19 variants.

"We are already laying the groundwork to respond quickly if a variant of SARS-CoV-2 shows evidence of escaping immunity by our vaccine," Pfizer said in an email to Reuters.

However, the company added that studies needed to evaluate the booster shot are yet to be determined in agreement with regulators.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus vaccine on DH

The story was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Moderna Inc, whose vaccine has also been authorized for emergency use in the United States, had said on Monday it would test a new booster shot aimed at the South African variant of the coronavirus after concluding the antibody response could be diminished.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
BioNTech
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 