PM Modi wishes Bolsonaro speedy recovery from Covid-19

PM Narendra Modi wishes Bolsonaro speedy recovery from Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2020, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 13:49 ist
PM Modi and Brazil President Bolsonaro at meeting. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Jair Bolsonaro
India
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

 