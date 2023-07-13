Police investigate harassment claims against ex-BBC Scottish Sikh presenter

The police in Scotland have said inquiries are ongoing related to harassment allegations from a number of women against a Scottish Sikh former BBC presenter and food writer.

Hardeep Singh Kohli, 54, reportedly deleted his Twitter profile recently after women used the social media platform to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. According to ‘The Times’ newspaper report investigating the claims, the total number of individuals raising concerns about the Indian-origin broadcaster and chef is believed to be around 20.

“We have received additional complaints and inquiries are ongoing,” a Police Scotland statement said with reference to the case.

Read: Police 'assessing information' after BBC sex photos meeting

On Sunday, a female journalist and author alleged that Kohli made unwanted and aggressive sexual advances towards her after inviting her for an interview at his London flat when she was 22. ‘The Times’ reported that the 36-year-old said Kohli’s conduct left her so distressed that she tried to escape out of his bathroom window.

The newspaper also reported that a former entertainment worker alleged that Kohli had attacked her in a lift during the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013 when she was 19 and he was 44. The broadcaster was a performer at the festival at the time. Since then, the Pleasance Theatre Trust, which operates several venues during the annual Scottish arts festival and has previously hosted performances by Kohli, indicated he would no longer be welcome.

“We consider behaviour of this kind to be abhorrent. Anyone found to have committed sexual assault or inappropriate sexual behaviour is not, and never will be, welcome at the Pleasance,” Anthony Alderson, director of the trust, was quoted as saying.

Back in 2020, Kohli apologised for making women feel “intimidated, undermined and undervalued” and the broadcaster had cut ties with the food writer and reality show contestant at the time.

Previously in 2009, Kohli was suspended from working on the BBC magazine programme ‘The One Show’ after admitting “overstepping the mark” in his conduct towards a young female researcher.

Kohli has not responded to the latest allegations.