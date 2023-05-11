Pak instability will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Political situation, instability in Pakistan will affect India, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti also said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 11 2023, 18:04 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 18:04 ist
Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI File Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said while the political situation in Pakistan was “nothing new”, the instability and uncertainty in the neighbouring country will have an impact on India.

She also said that the ruling party in Pakistan, instead of fighting the opposition politically, uses agencies to put them in jail and that the "same process unfortunately is being used" in India.

“Whatever is happening in Pakistan, unfortunately, is nothing new. Right from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whenever a government comes, the opposition is jailed. It will have an effect on us. The instability and uncertainty there will impact us but this disease has somehow infected our country also. If you see Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament membership, (Manish) Sisodia was jailed,” Mehbooba told reporters in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Also Read | Situation in India no different from Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over misuse of central agencies

Commenting on the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Mufti said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders.

“In Pakistan also, the ruling party instead of fighting the opposition politically, takes shortcut and uses agencies to put them in jail. The same process unfortunately is being used here ... Rahul Gandhi has been convicted, sentenced for two years and disqualified for six years. Whatever is happening in Pakistan looks like we are going in the same direction,” she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mehbooba Mufti
PDP
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
India News
Imran Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 