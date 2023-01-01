Biden pays homage to Pope emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered as a renowned theologian: Biden

'Will always remember his generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation,' said Biden

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  Jan 01 2023, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:45 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP File Photo

Joining Catholics around the world in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that the late leader will be remembered as a renowned theologian.

“He will be remembered as a renowned theologian with a lifetime of devotion to the Church guided by his principles and faith,” Biden said in a statement.

“I had the privilege of spending time with Pope Benedict at the Vatican in 2011 and will always remember his generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation,” said the US president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a statement, described Pope Benedict XVI as a global leader whose devotion, scholarship and hopeful message stirred the hearts of people of all faiths.

“Spiritually I am always moved by Pope Benedict’s powerful encyclical, ‘God is Love,’ where he quotes St. Augustine highlighting our moral duty as public servants to fight for justice,” she said.

“Officially it was my privilege to visit His Holiness in the Vatican and in 2008 to join in welcoming him to our nation’s capital. May it be comfort to His Holiness Pope Francis and the Vatican community that so many pray for Pope Benedict during this sad time,” Pelosi said.

Joe Biden
US news
World news
Pope Benedict

