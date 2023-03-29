Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled check-up

Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled check-up

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Mar 29 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 21:16 ist
Pope Francis stands during a general audience at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, March, 29, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis has gone to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a previously scheduled check-up, his spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health.

Read | Pope expands sex abuse law, reaffirms adults can be victims

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and he had an operation in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

Earlier this year, he said the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

Francis told Reuters in an interview

last year that he preferred not to have surgery on his knee because he did not want a repeat of long-term negative side effects from anaesthesia that he suffered after the 2021 operation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pope Francis
Rome
World news
Vatican City

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 