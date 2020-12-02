Putin orders Russia to begin mass Covid vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin orders Russia to begin mass Covid-19 vaccinations

Russia will produce 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, Putin said

Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 02 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 20:22 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.

Russia will produce 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, Putin said. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

"Let's agree on this - you will not report to me next week, but you will start mass vaccination...let's get to work already," Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

Golikova said large-scale vaccination could begin on a voluntary basis in December.

The rise in infections has slowed since reaching a high on Nov. 27, with 25,345 new cases reported on Wednesday. Russia has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus, preferring targeted regional curbs.

