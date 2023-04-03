Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

The measures are 'aimed at ensuring a decent life' for soldiers involved in the Ukraine offensive, and for their partners and children, according to the decree

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 03 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 14:38 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree creating a special fund to support soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families.

Russia rarely gives any estimates of its losses in its military operation launched in February 2022, where its military faced series of setbacks.

Also Read | Six killed in 'massive attack' in east Ukraine as Zelenskyy hails resistance

The decree in support of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" was published on the official government website.

The measures are "aimed at ensuring a decent life" for soldiers involved in the Ukraine offensive, and for their partners and children, according to the decree.

Putin had announced the support measure at the Federal Assembly on February 21, almost a year after he sent his troops to Ukraine.

"Our duty is to support the families that have lost their loved ones and to help them raise their children and give them an education and a job," Putin then said.

The fund should "bring targeted, personalised assistance to the families of fallen fighters, as well as veterans of the special military operation," he said in February.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
Russia
Ukraine
ukraine-russia crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

 