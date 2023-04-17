Putin, Defence Minister discuss Pacific Fleet drills

Putin discusses Pacific Fleet drills with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

In footage broadcast on state television, Putin said that snap checks had shown that the Pacific Fleet was at a high level of readiness

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 17 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:13 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on April 17, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday read a report to President Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the country's Pacific Fleet.

Also Read | China minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting

In footage broadcast on state television, Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet at a high level of readiness and that Russia's priority was Ukraine. 

World news
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin

