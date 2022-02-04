Putin, Macron discuss Russia's 'security guarantees' over Ukraine: Kremlin

'Putin, Macron discuss Russia's security guarantees'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 04 2022, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 07:58 ist
Russia's President Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine tensions and Moscow's demand for security guarantees in their third phone call in a week on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow said the pair discussed "the situation around Ukraine" and Russia's demand for "long-term" security guarantees and that Putin "again drew attention to the provocative statements and actions of the Kyiv leadership."

