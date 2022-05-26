Putin says some foreign cos exiting Russia for the best

Putin says exit of some foreign firms from Russia may be for the best

  • May 26 2022, 17:54 ist
President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the exit of some foreign companies from the Russian market over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine might be for the best.

Putin, who was speaking via video link to an economic forum of post-Soviet states held in Kyrgyzstan, added it was impossible to cut off Russia from Western technology despite sanctions

