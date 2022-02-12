Invasion claims are provocative speculation: Putin

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocative speculation'

Putin stressed that there was no reaction from the United States and NATO to Russia's demands to provide security guarantees

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 12 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 22:08 ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to attack Ukraine were "provocative speculation" and could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country.

Putin and Macron discussed what Moscow called "provocative speculation related to an allegedly planned Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine," the Kremlin said after phone talks.

In a statement, the Kremlin accused Kyiv's allies of sending "modern weapons" to the ex-Soviet country and being unwilling to force Kyiv authorities to implement Western-brokered agreements to halt a festering conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden plan high-stakes phone call in Ukraine crisis

"Conditions are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass," the Kremlin added.

Putin, who hosted Macron at the Kremlin last Monday, stressed that there was no reaction from the United States and NATO to Russia's demands to provide security guarantees, the statement said.

"The unwillingness of the leading Western countries to push the Kyiv authorities to implement the Minsk agreements was also emphasised," the Kremlin said.

The two spoke for one hour 40 minutes, the French presidency said, amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at dissuading Putin from marching into his western neighbour. US President Joe Biden is due to speak to the Russian leader later Saturday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
World news
World Politics
Russia
Ukraine
Invasion

What's Brewing

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

 