RIP Pele: Funeral and burial of football legend to take place in hometown Santos

Pele, the magical Brazilian football star who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died at the age of 82, his daughter said on Instagram on Thursday. Following his death, tributes have begun to pour in from the sports fraternity and the world.
Your presence on the field will always be remembered for centuries, tweets Delhi Football Club as Pele no more
Soccer player Pele embraces boxer Muhammad Ali during a ceremony honoring the Brazilian soccer star of the New York Cosmos at Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, Oct. 1, 1977.
Credit: AP Photo
Davi Villa expresses his 'eternal admiration' as he pays tribute to late footballer Pele
'Michael Jordan was the Pele of basketball. Muhammad Ali was Pele of boxing. Michael Phelps was the Pelé of swimming. Roger Federer was the Pele of tennis. Pele was Pele. Eternal, unrestricted and adjective.' tweets actor Antonio Tabet
Indian wrestler Sangram Singh prays for Pele's soul to rest in peace
Your talent and mastery will always be alive, tweets Hugo Sánche as he pays tribute to Pele
No one will ever be greater than you, or much less come close: Endrick on Pele's demise
'May the champ rest in peace,' says MLA Dr Sudhakar K
The Maracana stadium is illuminated with a golden light in honour of Brazilian soccer legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro
Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
Visitation will start Monday at 10 a.m. and finish the next day at the same time.
Pelé's casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. Recent reports in Brazilian media sayPelé's mother cannot leave her bed and is not lucid.
The burial will take place at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. Only family will attend.
Peléhas a home in Santos, where he lived most of his life. He spent his last years in the city of Guarujá.
NASA marks the passing away of Pele with a picture of a spiral galaxy showing the colours of Brazil
Official account of late Johan Cruyff paid tributes to Pele
An image of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is displayed on the South American Football Confederation building, in Luque
Credit: Reuters Photo
Pele’s legacy will be cherished by many generations to come: VVS Laxman
Virender Sehwag pays tribute to 'magician on the field' Pele
RIP to one of the greatest players of all time: Robbie Fowler
Mohun Bagan pays tribute to Pele
Actor Russel Brand condoles Pele's demise
Not only a football legend but also a humanitarian, says Bill Clinton of Pele
Pelé’s rise to soccer legend a story of what is possible: Joe Biden
'Pelé will never die... Pelé is eternal, Pelé is the king, Pelé is unique...'
Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world: Manchester United
Carla Bruni pays tribute to Pele
'An inspiration to millions,' says Ronaldo of Pele
John Terry condoles death of football great Pele
'There was never a number 10 like him,' Brazil's Lula says of Pele
Pele 'immortal', says football's world governing body FIFA
The reason so many of us love football: Gareth Bale pays tribute to Pele
Messi pays tribute to football legend Pele
Pele 'understood the power of sports to bring people together': Barack Obama
'Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first': Erling Haaland
Hurst hails Pele as 'best ever' after Brazil icon's death
Pele changed everything, 'transformed football into art': Neymar
Pele one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game: Drew McIntyre condoles death of football legend
One of the greatest of all time who changed the game, says Fabrizio Romano
King of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten: Mbappe pays tribute to Pele